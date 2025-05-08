Tribal Football
Most Read
The eight players who could miss Arsenal's Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain
Arsenal accelerate William Saliba contract talks amid Real Madrid interest
Liverpool eye SHOCK move for Man City legend Kevin de Bruyne
Juventus read to offer Rasmus Hojlund Man United escape route

Pedro confirms Lazio contract talks; ponders coaching future

Carlos Volcano
Pedro confirms Lazio contract talks; ponders coaching future
Pedro confirms Lazio contract talks; ponders coaching futureAction Plus
Lazio veteran Pedro says renewing his contract won't be a problem.

Pedro will turn 38 in July and Lazio sports chief Angelo Fabiani has declared plans to extend the Spaniard's deal another 12 months.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Pedro told La Gazzetta dello Sport:  "As far as I'm concerned, I've decided that I will play at least another year. I'm really happy here and I would really like to continue this adventure.

"I heard his (Fabiani's) words and I was very pleased. I can say that we are discussing the renewal and I think that finding an agreement will not be a problem."

 

Coaching future

Fabiani also declared there will be a place for Pedro at Lazio once he retires.

The veteran continued: "And I was also very pleased about that. However, this will be a choice to make later with my family. But yes, it would be nice to stay at Lazio even after that.

"Being a coach is a prospect that really appeals to me, but I haven't decided yet whether to take up this career. The only certainty, at the moment, is that I want to stay in the world of football, in what role we'll see."

Mentions
Serie APedroLazioFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Baroni admits mixed emotions after Lazio draw with Parma
Man City to try again for Juventus fullback Cambiaso
Arsenal, Liverpool tracking Lazio midfielder Rovella