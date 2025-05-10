FlashFocus: The great career rebuild of Bologna star Riccardo Orosolini

Riccardo Orsolini's career is a story of challenges and redemption, which has taken him from a small town in the Marche region to becoming one of Serie A's stars. After ups and downs, he found his big breakthrough at Bologna, where he is making those who did not believe in him over the years regret not backing him from the start.

Even on Friday night, in a crucial challenge for Europe at the San Siro, he lit up the stage with a peach, opening the scoring between Bologna and AC Milan. It was a goal that then proved to be useless, given the Rossoneri's comeback, but he put his signature on the match, as has happened many times this season and often in the moments that count.

His is a path that, although marked by many ups and downs, had its culmination at a resurgent Bologna, where Orsolini has established himself as one of their brightest stars.

Rapid rise, Juventus, and a sudden demise

Orsolini was born in Ascoli Piceno and grew up in Rotella, a corner of the Marche where the quiet of the province seemed far removed from the big footballing centres. But it was in that small village that he began to shape his destiny.

Even as a boy, he showed an innate talent, with technique and speed that did not go unnoticed. He began in Ascoli's youth academy, where, although far from the spotlight, he emerged as a young man of great promise.

In 2015, at the age of 18, he made his debut in the first team, but it was in 2016 that he exploded, establishing himself as one of the most promising youngsters in Serie B.

It was then that the young player's destiny took a decisive turn, or so it seemed. His performances did not go unnoticed even by the big names, and in January 2017, Juventus decided to invest in Orsolini, buying him outright. It was a moment that seemed to mark a new challenge, that of moving to one of the most prestigious clubs of world football.

The Bianconeri left him in Ascoli to complete his development. That season, the young forward confirmed his talent with eight goals in 41 appearances. In the summer, he finished third with Italy at the Under-20 World Cup in South Korea, winning the Scarpa d'Oro with five goals and further consolidating his reputation.

Despite the encouraging signs, Juventus did not place full trust in him and decided to send him out on loan again, this time to Atalanta. Unfortunately, the experience in Bergamo turned out to be far below expectations: Orsolini was only sporadically used and, in the absence of trust from the club, was unable to express his full potential.

Bologna: the redemption and explosion of 'Orsonaldo'

However, fate is sometimes ready to give new opportunities, and it was in January 2018 that Orsolini's career took a definitive turn. Leaving Atalanta, the young player moved to Bologna, on loan for 18 months again from Juventus, in what turned out to be the real turning point of his career.

Bologna, despite experiencing an up-and-down period, offered Orsolini the right stage to prove his worth. Under the guidance of Sinisa Mihajlovic, Orsolini found his lost confidence, shone, and the Rossoblu bought him for 15 million euros, allowing him to become an undisputed star.

From that year on, his career took a big leap: stardom under the guidance of Thiago Motta, the historic Champions League qualification, all topped off by 62 goals in 235 official appearances in the Rossoblu shirt. Among those were some spectacular goals along with dizzying flashes of skill that clearly show the leap in quality made by the player, now known as 'Orsonaldo', and for good reasons.

Today, the eyes of Italian football are fixed on Orsolini, who is no longer an up-and-coming talent but an authentic Serie A star. With 13 goals and three assists this season, the last of which wasn't enough to beat AC Milan on Friday, he has enchanted with decisive plays and has seen his confidence reach extraordinary heights thanks to the arrival of Vincenzo Italiano, who has been able to make the most of his every quality.

His impact has been so significant that the last Italian player to score more than 12 goals in a Serie A season with Bologna was Alberto Gilardino in 2012/13 (13 goals).

As it stands, Bologna are just one point away from fourth place, which would guarantee access to the Champions League for the second consecutive time. The first was a historic goal, conquered also thanks to 'Orso', who has become a true idol of the Rossoblu fans and symbol of a team that, season after season, are writing a new, extraordinary page of their history.

And to those who, like national team coach Luciano Spalletti, continue to look at him with suspicion, Orsolini responds with a fearless smile, scoring goals that are a nightmare for goalkeepers and challenging anyone who doubts his greatness.

In front of cameras, Bologna's number seven imitates the gesture of knocking on the door, as if to remind that he is there, and he is ready. The remaining doors in front of Orsolini are all in danger of being knocked down. If you're looking for proof of that, his story says it all.

Bologna next play in the Coppa Italia final against AC Milan.