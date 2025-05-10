Fabregas’s Como equal Lazio 52-year Serie A record

Como have equaled a 52-year-old Italian topflight record following Saturday’s 3-1 win over Cagliari.

After going down to an early goal by Michel Adopo, Cesc Fabregas' men clawed back to silence the visitors with Maxence Caqueret, Gabriel Strefezza and Patrick Cutrone getting the goals.

With that, the Blue and Whites became the only second newly promoted team in history to win at least six matches in a row in a single Serie A season.

The last team to achieve this was Lazio between February and April 1973 who won eight game at a bounce during that time.

Thanks to this result, Como remain 10th in the log having accrued 48 points from 36 outings.