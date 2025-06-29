Chelsea agree Joao Pedro deal

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal with Brighton for the signing of forward Joao Pedro with the fee believed to exceed £50 million.

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the two clubs have agreed a fee and the 23-year-old will make the move to Stamford Bridge imminently.

It’s understood that the fee will be over £50 million with Pedro agreeing personal terms on a deal that will keep him at the club until 2032.

Pedro was previously targeted by Newcastle United, but he made it known to Eddie Howe’s side that he only wants to join Chelsea.

Medical checks are now being scheduled and should the deal go through in time he will become part of the squad currently competing in the FIFA Club World Cup.