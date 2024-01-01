Tribal Football
STUNNER! Agent makes clear: 'Kvaratskhelia wants to LEAVE Napoli'
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's agent has ROCKED Napoli by declaring he wants to LEAVE this summer.

Mamuka Jugeli has declared both men feel it's time to leave Naples after two seasons - despite the arrival of new coach Antonio Conte.

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I don’t want people to think that Kvara wants to stay at Napoli.

“We want to leave, but we are waiting for the end of the Euros so as not to disturb Khvicha. The priority is to join a team that plays in the Champions League.”

The winger’s father, Badri, also stated: “I don’t want my son to stay at Napoli.

"They changed three coaches last season, and it’s hard to play in a similar situation.”

