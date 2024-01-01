Kvaratskhelia ducks Napoli future questions; ready to face Ronaldo

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was eager to avoid questions about his future with Napoli ahead of Georgia's Euros clash with Portugal.

Both his father and his agent has declared Kvaratskhelia wants to leave Napoli this summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked yesterday about the situation, the Georgia winger said: "Future? I would like to avoid commenting, we are here to talk about the Portuguese and Georgian national teams. This is the only thing that interests us. We don't think about anything else."

He then said: "It will be a difficult match, but we are more motivated because they have the guarantee of passing to the next stage. Everything is possible, we must do everything to take advantage of this opportunity. We will try to add another page to history.

"I don't feel nervous about facing Ronaldo, in fact, I dreamed of playing against him. Ronaldo doesn't play in Europe anymore and it's nice to meet him at national level, I'm motivated and I hope to have his shirt. Playing against Pepe will be a great challenge. We will do our best to score.

"Every player is ready to give their all. We have won or could have won many times. Tomorrow we will play to win! We don't remember the wasted moments in the last minutes, but we also know that we can always make the difference."