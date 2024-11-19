Juventus told to forget about Napoli star Kvaratskhelia

Serie A rivals can forget about tempting away Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli.

In Georgia, it's suggested the winger would never join a Serie A rival from the Azzurri.

Local journalist Kahkha Dgebuadze has recalled speaking with Kvara's agent about rumours of interest from Juventus and their sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli.

He posted what was relayed to him on X: "I don't know what Giuntoli wants, I can't comment. But there is no way that Kvara will go to play for Juventus. By the way, it's something that (agent Mamuka) Jugeli told me last year, that Kvara will never play for any Italian club.

"I'm pretty sure that Kvara understands perfectly what the red lines are and I'm sure that he will never take a step that will destroy the love and support that Neapolitans have given him."

