Barcelona draw up star-studded 5-man winger shortlist

Barcelona have drawn up a five-man shortlist as they seek a star winger signing.

Sport says Barca are determined to land a star signing to improve their wide options, with a goalscoring attacker capable of playing centrally on the agenda.

Two players with expiring contracts - Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich) and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - feature, along with Nico Williams (Athletic Club).

Rafael Leão (AC Milan) is also is being considered, where he is a favourite of Barca sports chief Deco.

Barcelona will also keep an eye on the situation of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli) during the season.

