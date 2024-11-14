Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league
Injury scan emerges for Man Utd defender Lisandro
Man Utd U21 boss Binnion says Kone is the next top talent at the club

Barcelona watching Kvaratskhelia's situation at Napoli

Carlos Volcano
Barcelona watching Kvaratskhelia's situation at Napoli
Barcelona watching Kvaratskhelia's situation at NapoliAction Plus
Barcelona are watching Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's situation at Napoli.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Napoli are continuing to negotiate with Kvaratskhelia's agent over a new deal, which would include a buyout clause set at €80m.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, the agent is not alone in negotiations with Napoli. According to the newspaper, he has contact with both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain .

The two giants are said to be eager to sign Kvaratskhelia, if he pushes to leave Napoli.

The star is said to be open to the idea of ​​leaving Serie A. PSG could offer more money, but Kvaratskhelia is impressed by Barcelona's transformation under Hansi Flick.

Mentions
Serie ALaLigaKvaratskhelia KhvichaNapoliBarcelonaPSGLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Barcelona draw up star-studded 5-man winger shortlist
LaLiga academies dominate Europe: Barcelona boast 46 graduates across top 5 leagues
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd seek Ten Hag successor as PSG eye Rashford; Kvara & Napoli; Juventus find striker