Barcelona watching Kvaratskhelia's situation at Napoli
La Gazzetta dello Sport says Napoli are continuing to negotiate with Kvaratskhelia's agent over a new deal, which would include a buyout clause set at €80m.
However, the agent is not alone in negotiations with Napoli. According to the newspaper, he has contact with both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain .
The two giants are said to be eager to sign Kvaratskhelia, if he pushes to leave Napoli.
The star is said to be open to the idea of leaving Serie A. PSG could offer more money, but Kvaratskhelia is impressed by Barcelona's transformation under Hansi Flick.