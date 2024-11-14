Barcelona watching Kvaratskhelia's situation at Napoli

Barcelona are watching Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's situation at Napoli.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Napoli are continuing to negotiate with Kvaratskhelia's agent over a new deal, which would include a buyout clause set at €80m.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, the agent is not alone in negotiations with Napoli. According to the newspaper, he has contact with both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain .

The two giants are said to be eager to sign Kvaratskhelia, if he pushes to leave Napoli.

The star is said to be open to the idea of ​​leaving Serie A. PSG could offer more money, but Kvaratskhelia is impressed by Barcelona's transformation under Hansi Flick.