Juventus seek buyers for ELEVEN senior players

Sky Italia says Juve have identified 11 of Thiago Motta's squad that are no longer required.

Juve have already sold Moise Kean to Fiorentina and Matias Soulé to Roma while Enzo Barrenechea and Samuel Iling-Junior have joined Aston Villa. Adrien Rabiot has also been allowed to come off contract.

Meanwhile, Wojciech Szczesny, Daniele Rugani, Tiago Djalo, Facundo Gonzalez, Weston McKennie, Arthur Melo, Hans Nicolussi Caviglia, Mattia De Sciglio, Filip Kostic and Tommaso Barbieri are all being pushed out.

Fede Chiesa has also decided to leave, with Motta no longer considering him for selection.