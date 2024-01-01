IN DETAIL: Juventus and Villa strike Luiz swap-plus-cash terms

Aston Villa and Juventus have reached terms over a deal for Douglas Luiz.
Sky Italia says the clubs have now reached an agreement for the Brazil midfielder.
Juve will send Enzo Barrenechea, 23, and Samuel Iling-Junior, 20, to Aston Villa, paying €22 million plus €2-3 million in bonuses.
Juve has also secured a resale clause for both Barrenechea and Iling-Junior.
Aston Villa had also tried to include Matias Soule or Dean Huijsen in the deal, but Juventus said no as they are considered worth more than Barrenechea and Iling-Junior.