Villa and Juventus 'restart' Luiz talks with new swap player nominated

Aston Villa and Juventus are restarting negotiations over the sale of Douglas Luiz.

The deal had collapsed earlier this week due to personal terms.

Villa and Juve had originally agreed terms over a move which would see Luiz move to Turin in exchange for Weston McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior.

However, the move broke down as McKennie's personal demands were regarded as too steep by Villa.

After a few days break, the two clubs are now returning to the table with Enzo Barrenechea taking the place of McKennie in the exchange.

Argentine midfielder Barrenechea spent last season on-loan at Frosinone and now both he and Iling-Junior are being offered by Juve to Villa for Luiz.