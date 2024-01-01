Tribal Football
Bologna captain Ferguson: Motta still in contact
Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson admits he's in regular contact with Juventus coach Thiago Motta.

Motta left Bologna for Juve over the summer, after leading his former club to Champions League qualification.

Ferguson was a key influence last season before suffering a knee injury towards the end of the campaign.

He said, “Thiago Motta? He writes to me every now and then to ask how his recovery is going.

"He called me straight after the injury and the diagnosis, telling me: ‘I know you’ll do everything you can to come back strong, be patient and focus on recovery’.

"A great coach, I loved playing for him.“

