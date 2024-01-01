Juventus attempt to setup winger swap with Man Utd

Juventus hope to set up a swap deal with Manchester United over Jadon Sancho.

Tuttosport says Juve aim to take advantage of United's interest in Fede Chiesa to set up an exchange.

The two wingers are rated at a similar price, however, the difference in wage demands is an issue.

Chiesa earns €5.5m-a-year, while Sancho is demanding €10m-a-year from his next club.

The plan for Juve is to offer Chiesa to United for a lower than expected fee in exchange for a loan arrangement for Sancho.

Juve would then seek an agreement from United to cover a major percentage of Sancho's wages for next season.