Cannavaro baffled by Juventus sale plans for Chiesa; offers Motta advice

Juventus great Fabio Cannavaro is baffled by plans to sell Fede Chiesa.

Cannavaro also has a warning for new coach Thiago Motta.

Advertisement Advertisement

The former Juve captain told La Gazzetta dello Sport: “Juventus have a new coach, new ideas, the start is reassuring.

“But when I read that they want to sell Federico Chiesa who is one of the strongest Italian strikers, I can only wonder why.

“However, Juve remains Juve, they cannot go long without winning and are planning a well-rounded future.”

On Motta, Cannavaro continued: “In football, no one invents anything, those who make their players apply their ideas should be considered good managers.

“Motta was very good at making Bologna play carefree and perform well last season. Now this must also be applied to Juventus.

“He must give them the same tranquility and tune them into his game which is based on maintaining possession in the opponent’s half and high pressure.

“The defenders must be very quick to track back 50 metres.”