Italy coach Spalletti talks Chiesa return; young pair Maldini, Pisilli call

Italy coach Luciano Spalletti says Liverpool attacker Fede Chiesa is under consideration for selection.

Italy will play Belgium and Israel on October 10 and 14 respectively in the Nations League.

“We have decided to rejuvenate the team as much as we can, but these two are still of an accessible age and they are also in our thoughts,” Spalletti said of Chiesa and Napoli's Matteo Politano.

On Roma striker Niccolo Pisilli and Monza's Daniel Maldini, he added: "There are some really strong young players who are growing and showing that they could play an important role for Italy in the future.

“Those two names (Pisilli and Maldini) are on the pre-call-up list. We have already handed them in and of course, we are pleased that there are new names that can come in and give us a hand.”