Slot happy to hand Chiesa Liverpool chance in victory at AC Milan
Liverpool boss Arne Slot was happy to throw on Fede Chiesa during victory at AC Milan.

Slot took the chance to introduce the former Juventus attacker on Italian soil during last night's 3-1 Champions League win at San Siro stadium.

The Dutchman later said: "Yes, it’s great to have him with us.

"I think he’s recovering after a difficult start to the season and he can help us a lot. He wants to be part of this team and in the future we will benefit from his presence.

“I hope to experience many more evenings like this as Liverpool manager, but returning home with a result like that at San Siro is very important."

