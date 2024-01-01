Juventus chief Giuntoli explains Chiesa sale to Liverpool

Tribal Football
Juventus chief Giuntoli explains Chiesa sale to LiverpoolAction Plus
Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has outlined the reasons for the sale of Federico Chiesa to Liverpool. 

The Reds agreed a deal worth £12.5 million to secure the signature of the Italy international.

Chiesa arrived at Anfield shortly before the summer transfer window closed this summer.

"With clarity and simplicity, with the player and his entourage we've always been very honest," Giuntoli told Corriere della Sera.

"All together we've looked for the best solution for the player, who is very strong and we wish him all the best possible."

Chiesa is still being worked up to full fitness by Reds boss Arne Slot, given he had virtually no preseason.

