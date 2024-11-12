Capello: Baroni's Lazio play best football in Italy

Former AC Milan and Juventus coach Fabio Capello admits he's a fan of Marco Baroni's Lazio.

Capello says Lazio play the best football in Serie A, while also admiring Atalanta

Advertisement Advertisement

He told La Gazzetta dello Sport: "I now consider Atalanta a reality of excellence not only in Italy, but also abroad.

"Winning the Europa League has given great awareness to (Gian Piero) Gasperini's group and it is no coincidence that today the Nerazzurri, unlike in the past, win even when they are not brilliant: against Udinese, for example, the Goddess suffered like crazy from a physical point of view, but took home the three points.

"And then yes, if they continue to get results even in dirty matches, they become a 100% credible contender.

"Lazio? For me, Lazio is the team that plays the best football in Italy. They press hard, have verticality, are dangerous in attack and with Zaccagni they have a quality and creative element capable of changing the outcome of a match at any moment. The question is the usual one: Baroni is very good, but does the squad have the depth to withstand months and months with the double commitment of Serie A and Europa League? If the answer is yes, then the Biancocelesti fans will be able to dream big.

"Milan? If they were still the wonderful team seen in Madrid, the answer would undoubtedly be yes. In the Cagliari version, however, it would be difficult for Fonseca to come back. But which is the real Milan?"