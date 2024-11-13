Moggi: Scudetto will be decided between Napoli and Inter Milan

Former Juventus director general Luciano Moggi says the Scudetto battle will be decided between Napoli and Inter Milan.

Writing in Libero, Moggi commented on last week's draw between the two teams.

He said, "Emotions at San Siro, where the teams that will probably compete for the Scudetto in the end showed off. They played an uncertain game until the end, Inter could have won because (Hakan) Calhanoglu missed the penalty that would have given his team the lead, Napoli could have won if (Giovanni) Simeone hadn't missed the 2-1 by a whisker, just a few seconds from the end.

"In short, there was nothing missing that couldn't excite the spectators, very fast ball movement, continuous reversals of front, aggression and re-aggression on the ball, missed penalty, posts, clashes between the contenders and a great goal (Calhanoglu).

"And there was no shortage of controversy from (Antonio) Conte about the VAR that had validated the penalty that Calhanoglu then missed. Napoli regained the top spot, with the character of those who, after suffering a 3-0 home defeat by Atalanta, wanted to show that that result must be considered an accident along the way. For this reason, everyone gave their best to contain the Nerazzurri, which is what Conte has been preaching all week."