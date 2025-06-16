Al-Hilal chief Calzada: Inzaghi didn't leave Inter Milan easily

Al-Hilal chief exec Esteve Calzada admits Simone Inzaghi needed convincing about leaving Inter Milan.

Inzaghi, after defeat in the Champions League final to PSG, left Inter to accept an offer from Al-Hilal - but Calzada says it was not an easy negotiation.

“It was a complicated negotiation process, but we are very happy because we signed a world class coach, among the best in the world, with a proven success rate and who always got the best out of a squad that was not necessarily packed with great players,” he told Marca.

“He didn’t win the Champions League, but he did reach the Final twice in three years.”

Inzaghi always first choice

Calzada also revealed: “What slowed down and complicated the process was that he had to think about it, as he was very fond of Inter, and especially the timing. With all due respect, he asked us to let him concentrate on the Champions League Final, to make a decision afterwards.

“It was not a long process, though. We were very clear that Simone Inzaghi was our first choice.

"What surprised me in a positive way was the level of coaches who offered their services to us and wanted to come to Al-Hilal, who we would’ve considered if we had not been able to secure Simone.”