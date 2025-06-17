LaLiga president Tebas: My goal is to ensure there are no more Club World Cups!

La Liga president Javier Tebas has told FIFA to scrap the Club World Cup from the football calendar.

The ongoing Club World Cup organised by FIFA has been a controversial competition since it was announced due to its location in the USA, its major prize pool and the number of games at the end of another exhausting season packed full of games which means player welfare is at risk.

Spanish top flight clubs Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid are both involved in the tournament whilst La Liga champions Barcelona missed out alongside Premier League champions Liverpool in what is another hiccup before the tournament began. Speaking at a football industry event, Tebas was asked how FIFA can revise the current Club World Cup which many players, coaches and fans have spoken out about.

"By eliminating it. My goal is to ensure there are no more Club World Cups, that's very clear to me."

He was then asked whether there was a way to make the tournament more compatible with the intense football calendar and revealed that it is not possible and that the tournament must be ripped apart.

"There are no dates. There's no need for yet another competition that moves money to a sector of clubs and players and comes from somewhere. There's no more money here; we have to maintain the ecosystem and eliminate it. Keep it as it was before, which was a weekend. There's no way, neither in terms of dates, nor economics, nor maintaining the sustainability of football."

The Club World Cup will continue this week with the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Juventus all kicking off over the next few days. Despite such huge fixtures, the tournament has failed to attract the American crowd who have left many of the stadiums more than half empty.