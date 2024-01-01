Inter Milan signing Zielinski posts farewell to Napoli

Inter Milan signing Piotr Zielinski has posted a farewell to Napoli fans.

The Pole joins Inter today as a Bosman transfer.

Advertisement Advertisement

“Napoli… my dear Napoli…” wrote Zielinski on Instagram.

“After 8 long years, we are taking different paths… you welcomed me when I was a kid and I leave as a man and a father. Naples was my home and will always be part of me and my family… I experienced unique and indelible moments that I will treasure in my heart.

“Napoli… you gave me so many friends who will be a part of my life forever. I thank you unique FANS with your huge heart. You made me feel a part of you.

“Together we won important trophies… then the Scudetto after 33 years. What immense joy to celebrate it all together… I will always be grateful to this JERSEY!!

“I thank the club that allowed me all of this and the staff who accompanied me on this journey.

“THANK YOU forever from me… Your ‘Napolacco’ ZIELU.”