Taremi excited about Inter Milan move: I've always been a fan

Iran striker Mehdi Taremi is excited to be joining Inter Milan.

The centre-forward will join Inter in a Bosman deal as his contract with Porto ends this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Taremi told The-AFC.com: "Inter have a strong team and, from what I've seen on TV, the players are good together, the team is strong and compact. I think there's a good feeling between the players and the coach.

"Inter are a great club and that's why I chose them. I want to play in Italy and show myself there too."

"Since I was 7-8 years old I have watched many Serie A, La Liga and Premier League matches. When you watch these matches, you become a fan of the big clubs, and Inter is one of them. I remember many things about Inter in the Champions League and in the league; the history of the club convinced me to go there, this makes me happy.

"My goal is to help the team as much as I can. I will try to do my job, scoring and making assists, let's see what happens."