Inter Milan next: Chivu says farewell to Parma

Cristian Chivu has posted a farewell to Parma and their fans.

The Romanian is leaving Parma as his short-term contract expires at the end of this month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Having guided Parma away from relegation, Chivu is now moving to Inter Milan to succeed Simone Inzaghi.

The former Inter defender posted to social media: "I thank the club, staff, players and fans for believing in me and in our project.

"Together we have overcome obstacles and written a page that I will always carry in my heart. Thank you Parma!"