Tribal Football
Most Read
Ronaldo matches Vargas as Spain’s ultimate nemesis
Hojlund breaks silence on Man Utd exit rumours
Chelsea locked in talks with Motor Lublin for defender Ede
Borussia Dortmund keen on signing Jadon Sancho

Inter Milan next: Chivu says farewell to Parma

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan next: Chivu says farewell to Parma
Inter Milan next: Chivu says farewell to ParmaParma/X.com
Cristian Chivu has posted a farewell to Parma and their fans.

The Romanian is leaving Parma as his short-term contract expires at the end of this month. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Having guided Parma away from relegation, Chivu is now moving to Inter Milan to succeed Simone Inzaghi.

The former Inter defender posted to social media: "I thank the club, staff, players and fans for believing in me and in our project.

"Together we have overcome obstacles and written a page that I will always carry in my heart. Thank you Parma!"

Mentions
Serie AChivu CristianParmaInterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Arnautovic announces Inter Milan departure
Inter Milan president Marotta admits Hojlund, Bonny interest; considers Inzaghi departure
DONE DEAL: Parma sign Velez Sarsfield midfielder Ordonez