Tribal Football
Most Read
Ronaldo matches Vargas as Spain’s ultimate nemesis
Hojlund breaks silence on Man Utd exit rumours
Bayer Leverkusen reject Liverpool's record bid for Wirtz
Chelsea locked in talks with Motor Lublin for defender Ede

Arnautovic announces Inter Milan departure

Carlos Volcano
Arnautovic announces Inter Milan departure
Arnautovic announces Inter Milan departureInter Milan
Marko Arnautovic has announced he's leaving Inter Milan.

The Austria international departs after two years with Inter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Arnautovic says he leaves Inter in good spirits and is backing the Nerazzurri to get to winning silverware next season.

He said, “My time at Inter is over.

"I won’t be there any more. I wish (Cristian) Chivu all the best and I believe that next season they will be champions."

Arnautovic leaves as his contract expires at the end of this month.

Mentions
Serie AArnautovic MarkoInterFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Inter Milan president Marotta admits Hojlund, Bonny interest; considers Inzaghi departure
Inter Milan make Man Utd striker Hojlund their main target as he prepares to leave
Ranocchia delighted with Chivu taking Inter Milan job