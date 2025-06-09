Arnautovic announces Inter Milan departure

Marko Arnautovic has announced he's leaving Inter Milan.

The Austria international departs after two years with Inter.

Arnautovic says he leaves Inter in good spirits and is backing the Nerazzurri to get to winning silverware next season.

He said, “My time at Inter is over.

"I won’t be there any more. I wish (Cristian) Chivu all the best and I believe that next season they will be champions."

Arnautovic leaves as his contract expires at the end of this month.