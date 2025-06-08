Chelsea locked in talks with Motor Lublin for defender Ede

Chelsea are interested in Motor Lublin defender Bright Ede.

Ede, 18, left Zaglebie Lubin for Motor Lublin last winter.

Advertisement Advertisement

Since then, the young centre-back has scored one goal in six appearances,

Now Polish source Meczyki reports that there could be a move as early as this summer for Ede - as Chelsea are showing interest.

The two clubs are in direct contact and it appears to be a profitable sale for Motor Lublin.

The record for a sale from the Polish league is 11 million euros, and Ede's possible transfer to Chelsea could break this.

If the transfer goes through, Chelsea is expected to loan the centre-back to French partners RC Strasbourg.