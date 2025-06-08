DONE DEAL: Parma sign Velez Sarsfield midfielder Ordonez

Parma have closed the signing of Velez Sarsfield midfielder Christian Ordonez.

Ordonez moves to Parma for a fee of €8.5m and has penned a deal to 2028.

“I am very happy to be here,” he told the official Parma website.

“It is marvellous to be in a place where so many important Argentinean players made history. Since I arrived, I felt very much at home and am happy that I chose Parma.”

Ordonez turns 21 next month and the deal - now confirmed - was dependent on Parma beating relegation this past season.