DONE DEAL: Parma sign Velez Sarsfield midfielder Ordonez
Parma have closed the signing of Velez Sarsfield midfielder Christian Ordonez.
Ordonez moves to Parma for a fee of €8.5m and has penned a deal to 2028.
“I am very happy to be here,” he told the official Parma website.
“It is marvellous to be in a place where so many important Argentinean players made history. Since I arrived, I felt very much at home and am happy that I chose Parma.”
Ordonez turns 21 next month and the deal - now confirmed - was dependent on Parma beating relegation this past season.