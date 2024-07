Liverpool eyeing Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento

Athletico Paranaense goalkeeper Bento is a target for Liverpool.

The Reds see Bento as a potential replacement for Caoimhin Kelleher.

Kelleher is keen to leave Anfield this summer in search of regular first team football. As such, Liverpool see Bento as a replacement, says Globoesporte.

The Brazil international is also a target for Inter Milan.

Indeed, the Nerazzurri had a €15m offer rejected by Athletico earlier this summer.