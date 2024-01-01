Inter Milan vice-president Zanetti: Normal that big teams notice Lautaro

Inter Milan vice-president Javier Zanetti says it's "normal" that Lautaro Martinez is attracting interest from abroad.

However, Zanetti says a deal has been agreed with the club captain, which will be signed after the Copa America.

He told TyC Sports: "Lauti and I have always spoken and every time he returned from international trips he told me he was happy because it is important for him to be a goalscorer, the reference for this team.

"The important thing is that he had chances, strikers have moments, but when they score for them everything is much easier. Now the door has reopened and he must be very happy, he is a boy who likes to work hard and who constantly insists, this is giving him results, because now he has scored important goals.

"When you have great players in the squad, it's normal for the big teams to notice. Lauti has been with us for six years and is very close to us. He shows it, he is the captain, the reference and he has said many times that he is fine and wants to continue winning championships with Inter."

On fellow Argentina striker Valentin Carboni, Zanetti added: "After this Copa America, he will return to Inter."