Inter Milan chief Ausilio admits being offered Asensio, Felix

Carlos Volcano
Inter Milan chief Piero Ausilio admits they were offered Aston Villa winger Marco Asensio last month.

Ausilio also revealed Chelsea attacker Joao Felix could've been taken before he joined AC Milan.

"Their agents offered them to us, but we weren't interested, we were full up," Ausilio told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Asensio joined Villa in a straight loan from PSG, while Felix made a similar move to Milan.

Neither deal carries a permanent option.

