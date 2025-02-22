Martinez strikes late to give Inter victory over Genoa in Serie A

Reigning Serie A champions Inter Milan moved to the top of the table ahead of Napoli’s trip to Como on Sunday, squeezing unconvincingly past mid-table Genoa 1-0 as they extended their home head-to-head winning run to 11 matches.

Perhaps still reeling from last Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Juventus, Inter had most of the ball in the first half, but without being incisive or energetic enough to trouble a resolute Genoa defence.

Indeed, the visitors began to grow into the game and mount some attacks themselves, but their end product was also lacking as half-time arrived in the match without a shot on target, to the disgruntlement of the majority inside the San Siro.

Joaquin Correa, who was carrying an injury during the latter stages of the first period, was replaced at the break by Mehdi Taremi in the absence of Marcus Thuram, who missed out due to an ankle issue.

However, it was more of the same at the start of the second half as Inter worked their way into promising areas before their passing let them down, while Genoa could easily have taken the lead had Jeff Ekhator’s ball for Juventus loanee Fabio Miretti been a bit more precise, with Francesco Acerbi getting back to make a vital challenge.

Inter could have gone ahead themselves just after the hour mark in controversial circumstances, as they were awarded a corner, despite Genoa winger Alessandro Zanoli not getting a touch on the ball.

From the resulting set-piece, Taremi’s scuffed effort was headed out by Mattia Bani, before Benjamin Pavard’s scissor kick was palmed away by Nicola Leali.

That rare passage of excitement raised the volume of the Inter supporters, with Inzaghi’s opposite number, former Inter midfielder Patrick Vieira, soon taking the opportunity to make a triple substitution to freshen some legs in attacking areas.

However, Genoa started to feel like they were living dangerously as Nicolo Barella thundered a shot against Leali’s crossbar in the 70th minute, and shortly after Caleb Ekuban’s header was blocked by former team-mate Josep Martinez at the other end, Inter finally broke the deadlock as Hakan Calhanoglu’s pinpoint corner was headed home via a deflection by the tireless Lautaro Martinez.

The closing stages didn’t all go Inter’s way, but they could have doubled their advantage as Taremi hit a shot straight at Leali, with the Nerazzurri ultimately claiming their first home Serie A clean sheet of 2025. Genoa meanwhile will be encouraged by many aspects of their performance, but remain 12th in the table.