Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Genoa pushed us all the way

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi admits they were fortunate to overcome Genoa on Saturday.

Lautaro Martinez struck for the battling 1-0 win.

“We must congratulate Genoa and Vieira, because they had a very good game, not that I was surprised having seen them this season,” Inzaghi told Sky Italia.

“I also want to congratulate my own lads, it was the 37th match of the season, more for those who had international duty. They showed great determination, we see every week in Serie A that no game is easy and we only allowed Genoa one big chance that Martinez made a great save on.

“We also hit the woodwork yet again, created a lot and tested their goalkeeper. I am very happy, but would’ve said the same for this performance even if we hadn’t won, because they really put the effort in.”

He added, “Our fans saw we had some difficulties today, but they stuck with us. We have a lot of games in the next three weeks, we were coming off a defeat that really hurt, but we are all working in the same direction and hope to make our fans happy.”