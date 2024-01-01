REVEALED: Osimhen was offered to Arsenal before Galatasaray move

Arsenal pulled out of talks for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen over his asking price.

Osimhen left Napoli for Galatasaray last week, signing in a straight loan to the end of the season.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Mirror says Arsenal explored signing the Nigeria international over the summer, but refused to do business over the fee Napoli were demanding.

The Gunners were offered Osimhen, but passed on the asking price.

Napoli were insisting on over £100m to sell the striker to Arsenal and the Londoners deemed the valuation too rich.