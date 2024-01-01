The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Chelsea upset over Osimhen; Liverpool watch Bade; Leite wanted by AC Milan, Bayer

Diogo Leite could make the big leap as early as January; Sam Beukema thinks big and wants the national team; Chelsea still interested in Victor Osimhen, but not before next summer. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

DIOGO LEITE ON RADAR OF EUROPE’S BIGGEST

Diogo Leite remains one of the most closely watched centre-backs in Europe this season. Last year, the Portuguese defender caught the attention of top European clubs with his standout performances in the Champions League group stage. In January, Real Madrid inquired about him as a potential replacement for David Alaba, while AC Milan and Bayer Leverkusen took concrete steps in pursuing him during the summer transfer windows.

However, Union Berlin - who see Diogo as a key player in their squad - are open to selling but have set specific payment terms that no club has yet met. The 2024/25 season could mark a major leap for the Portuguese international: the reigning German champions and AC Milan remain interested, as do Bologna, Fiorentina, and RB Leipzig, all of whom are closely monitoring his situation.

Union Berlin have already set an asking price of around €15 million and are firm on their conditions: they will only evaluate offers for a permanent transfer with full payment upfront. It’s possible that one of the interested clubs may make a move as early as the upcoming winter transfer window to get ahead of the fierce competition.

BEUKEMA ATTRACTING NATIONAL TEAM AND TOP CLUB INTEREST

Sam Beukema was one of Bologna’s standout players last season, playing a key role in their historic qualification for the Champions League. This season, he has started even stronger, putting up increasingly impressive numbers.

While Bologna’s results in the opening Serie A matches haven’t been remarkable, Beukema - as a centre-back - has already provided an assist against Empoli and recorded some standout statistics. Despite his defensive role, Beukema boasts a passing accuracy of over 95%, placing him second only to Virgil Van Dijk among Dutch players in Europe. During the Oranje's last matches, coach Ronald Koeman didn’t call him up, but the Bologna player is a strong contender to become one of the new faces in the Dutch national team for the upcoming Nations League fixtures in October and November.

In the meantime, to familiarise himself with the atmosphere of the national team, Sam was a guest of the Dutch Davis Cup team which - in Bologna - qualified for the Final Eight in Malaga. Anyway, his strong performances haven’t gone unnoticed at the club level either: top Italian teams are closely following Beukema’s progress. Among them is Inter, who are already looking to strengthen their squad for next season, with Beukema on their radar as a potential successor to Francesco Acerbi.

LIVERPOOL HAVE LOIC BADE ON SHOPPING LIST

Liverpool are still working to find a new centre-back, as a replacement for Virgil Van Dijk, whose contract expires in June 2025 and who – as things stand – could leave the Reds in the summer. Among the many names Liverpool have been monitoring, the club has added Loic Badé to their list.

The French defender recently extended his contract with Sevilla until 2029, which includes a release clause exceeding €50 million. At present, Liverpool consider this figure too high and, if they pursue him in the future, they would aim to negotiate a lower fee. However, Sevilla hold a strong position and are not inclined to reduce their demands, especially since Badé has drawn interest from other top English clubs like Manchester United and Tottenham, as well as European giants such as Bayern Munich and PSG.

This increases competition, with several teams prepared to make serious offers. In any case, Liverpool will continue to monitor Badé’s performances throughout the season. If he impresses, it’s possible they could reconsider and make a financial push closer to his release clause, in an attempt to outpace their rivals in securing his signature.

CHELSEA NOT FORGETTING OSIMHEN

After Chelsea’s failed attempt to sign Victor Osimhen in the final days of the transfer window, the club’s management continues to monitor the Nigerian striker, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli. However, despite a clause allowing his release in the January window, Chelsea seem unlikely to make a concrete move this winter, possibly waiting until next summer for another attempt.

The disappointment within Chelsea's management remains strong after the events two weeks ago. Reportedly, a preliminary agreement had been reached between Chelsea and Osimhen's representatives, with the Blues already in talks with Napoli to finalise the terms. Victor had given his approval to join Chelsea, but the offer on the table - cash plus Cesare Casadei - did not satisfy Napoli, who had already started pursuing Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour. Even discussions around a loan with an obligation to buy failed to meet Napoli’s expectations, as the payment terms proposed by Chelsea were deemed too deferred over time.

For now, Chelsea appear content to wait, but Osimhen’s situation will likely be revisited in the next transfer window. In the meantime, Victor is already an idol of Galatasaray with whom, in the first match played, he has already provided an assist.

INTER MILAN ALREADY DRAWING UP PLANS FOR NEXT SUMMER

Inter haven't had the best start to the season, with two draws against Genoa and Monza in their first four Serie A matches. However, they remain highly active on the transfer front. In the coming weeks, they are expected to finalise Denzel Dumfries' contract extension until 2029.

The Dutch player, who has attracted significant interest from Manchester United in recent months, will have a release clause in the new deal, allowing interested clubs to bypass negotiations with Inter. Beyond renewals, the Nerazzurri are already planning for next summer, focusing on two key targets: a centre-back and a young midfielder. Several names are on their radar: for the defence, Beukema, as previously mentioned, is one option, along with Jaka Bijol from Udinese and Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta.

Olivier Boscagli, whose contract expires in June 2025, is also highly regarded, though competition for the PSV player is fierce, with two English clubs and one from Germany also interested.

For the midfield, the most concrete target remains Giovanni Fabbian (Bologna), on whom Inter hold a €12 million buy-back option in 2025. Another name on their shortlist is Adri Bernabè from Parma, though Juventus and several Spanish clubs are also closely on his tracks.