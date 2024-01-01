REVEALED: Juventus exploring "sensational" Osimhen Serie A return

Juventus are planning a move for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen next year.

That's according to Rai Sports' football chief Paolo Paganini, who is reporting Juve have lost confidence in Dusan Vlahovic to develop into a frontline striker.

He revealed, "Vlahovic compared to other strikers in the Italian championship, like Lautaro Martinez or like Napoli's Osimhen, is not at that level, Juventus does not have a top-level first striker. There are two names for Juventus' attack.

"One is (Jonathan) David, the Lille centre forward, Canadian, so there is also the slot for non-EU players, his contract expires in 2025.

"The other is Osimhen, because it is true that he has the clause, but the relationships between Osimhen, Osimhen's agent and (Juve chief Cristiano) Giuntoli are very strong, so be careful because this summer there could be a sensational return."