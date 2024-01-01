Tribal Football
Most Read
Roma coach Juric: Players were behind De Rossi
REVEALED: Permanent option explained for Chelsea loanee Sancho
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
Bayer Leverkusen set price for Real Madrid, Liverpool target Wirtz

REVEALED: Juventus exploring "sensational" Osimhen Serie A return

REVEALED: Juventus exploring "sensational" Osimhen Serie A return
REVEALED: Juventus exploring "sensational" Osimhen Serie A returnGalatasaray/Facebook
Juventus are planning a move for Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen next year.

That's according to Rai Sports' football chief Paolo Paganini, who is reporting Juve have lost confidence in Dusan Vlahovic to develop into a frontline striker.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He revealed, "Vlahovic compared to other strikers in the Italian championship, like Lautaro Martinez or like Napoli's Osimhen, is not at that level, Juventus does not have a top-level first striker. There are two names for Juventus' attack.

"One is (Jonathan) David, the Lille centre forward, Canadian, so there is also the slot for non-EU players, his contract expires in 2025.

"The other is Osimhen, because it is true that he has the clause, but the relationships between Osimhen, Osimhen's agent and (Juve chief Cristiano) Giuntoli are very strong, so be careful because this summer there could be a sensational return."

Mentions
Serie AOsimhen VictorVlahovic DusanDavid JonathanJuventusGalatasarayLilleNapoliLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: The scoop on Dybala & Roma; Osimhen-Galatasary 'secret' details; Saudi to lock in Salah
Osimhen: Onyekuru helped convinced me about Galatasaray
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off