Bournemouth make opening bid for Bologna defender Lucumi

Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi has attracted an offer from Bournemouth.

The Colombia international has been interesting some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

However, Corriere di Bologna is reporting Bournemouth have jumped in first with an offer for Lucumi this week.

The Cherries have tabled a €15m bid for the defender, which has been immediately rejected.

Bologna are insisting on at least €20m to sell Lucumi, with Roma also watching developments closely.