Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal confirm 17 player departures including Jorginho, Tierney and Sterling
Three clubs circle as Jadon Sancho returns to Man United
Chelsea new boy Liam Delap explains Man United snub
PSG enter talks with Bournemouth defender as Liverpool are close to snapping up Kerkez

Bournemouth make opening bid for Bologna defender Lucumi

Carlos Volcano
Bournemouth make opening bid for Bologna defender Lucumi
Bournemouth make opening bid for Bologna defender Lucumi IPA / Sipa Press / Profimedia
Bologna defender Jhon Lucumi has attracted an offer from Bournemouth.

The Colombia international has been interesting some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Corriere di Bologna is reporting Bournemouth have jumped in first with an offer for Lucumi this week.

The Cherries have tabled a €15m bid for the defender, which has been immediately rejected.

Bologna are insisting on at least €20m to sell Lucumi, with Roma also watching developments closely.

Mentions
Serie ALucumi JhonBournemouthBolognaAtl. MadridBarcelonaAS RomaPremier LeagueLaLiga
Related Articles
Levante, Getafe go for Diawara after Eldense spell
Alvarez makes clear Atletico Madrid plans amid Prem rumours
Arsenal ponder re-signing Villa keeper Martinez