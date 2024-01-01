Ferrara: They tell me Calafiori joining Arsenal; I'm sorry with that

Ferrara: They tell me Calafiori joining Arsenal; I'm sorry with that

Former Juventus defender Ciro Ferrara says Riccardo Calafiori leaving Serie A will be a blow for Italian football.

The Bologna defender is the subject of advanced transfer talks with Arsenal.

Advertisement Advertisement

Indeed, local media sources say Bologna have accepted a €50m offer from the Gunners for Calafiori.

Ferrara told TMW: "I listed him as a surprise for the championship but they told me he is going to Arsenal.

"Our championship produces interesting young players but then they go to different destinations, I hope not but he is a really important player.

"I'm sorry, just as I was sorry for (Sandro) Tonali, beyond the events that affected him."