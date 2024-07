Juventus open talks with Arsenal for Kiwior

Juventus have opened talks with Arsenal for Jakub Kiwior.

The Poland international is seen at Juve as an alternative to Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori.

Bologna are insisting to all suitors that the Italy international isn't for sale.

La Gazzetta dello Sport says Juve are in contact with the Gunners about an initial loan deal for Kiwior.

However, it's unclear whether Arsenal will consider parting the defender.