Fenerbahce in Man Utd contact for Lindelof

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is pricing himself out of a move away.
The Sweden international is wanted by Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, along with several Serie A clubs, says Fotomac.
However, Lindelof's wage demands are proving too steep for interested clubs.
United are eager to sell Lindelof, along with fellow defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and put the cash raised towards their own transfer plans.
The fee involved for Lindelof isn't a problem, but the player must drop his contract terms for a move to happen.