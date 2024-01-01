Fenerbahce in Man Utd contact for Lindelof

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof is pricing himself out of a move away.

The Sweden international is wanted by Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce, along with several Serie A clubs, says Fotomac.

However, Lindelof's wage demands are proving too steep for interested clubs.

United are eager to sell Lindelof, along with fellow defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka, and put the cash raised towards their own transfer plans.

The fee involved for Lindelof isn't a problem, but the player must drop his contract terms for a move to happen.