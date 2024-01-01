Fenerbahce coach Mourinho plans double Man Utd raid

Former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has instructed the Fenerbahce hierarchy to sign two Manchester United players.

The Portuguese manager is hoping that he can sign with Casemiro and Victor Lindelof.

The Brazilian is already surplus to requirements at United after two seasons.

Lindelof played under Mourinho at United, as the veteran coach had signed him from Benfica.

Both players are very much available, but their wages may be an issue for Fener.

The Turkish club does not pay wages in the same stratosphere as Man United.