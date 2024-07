Fenerbahce coach Mourinho targets Man Utd defender Lindelof

Fenerbahce are pushing to sign Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

The Swede was signed for United by new Fener coach Jose Mourinho.

Fotomac says Mourinho is now keen on a reunion with Lindelof at Fener.

Lindelof, 30, is inside the final year of his contract at United and has been made available this summer.

He joined United from Benfica in the summer of 2017.