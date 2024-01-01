Man Utd enter talks with agents for Atletico Madrid striker Morata

Tribal Football
Manchester United have entered talks with Spain captain Alvaro Morata.

Morata is expected to leave Atletico Madrid this summer and has been linked with a return to Serie A.

However, the former Juventus striker is now being linked with United.

With Galatasaray and Fenerbahce also keen, Sabah says Morata's agents are now in talks with United about a return to England.

The former Chelsea striker  enjoyed his best-ever scoring season last term with 21 goals, but found himself being barracked by Atleti fans.

As such, the 31 year-old is now seriously considering a move away from the Wanda Metropolitano after the Euros.

