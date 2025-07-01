Man Utd open Aston Villa over Watkins

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Manchester United have opened talks with Aston Villa for Ollie Watkins.

The England international saw a move to Arsenal in January blocked by Villa.

The Athletic says United are now in contact with Villa via intermediaries about a price for Watkins.

It's suggested United see Watkins as a potential replacement for Rasmus Hojlund, who is a target for Inter Milan and Napoli.

With three years on his contract, Villa are seeking at least £60m to sell Watkins this summer.

