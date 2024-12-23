Tribal Football
Leicester, Napoli among four-club Bosman scramble for Man Utd defender Maguire

Action Plus
A return to Leicester City has been mooted for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Maguire is off contract at the end of the season and can commit to a pre-contract with any foreign team from January 1 ahead of a Bosman transfer in June.

The Athletic says his situation  is being closely monitored by Leicester, Napoli and the two Istanbul clubs Fenerbahce and Galatasaray .

However, United still has a trump card up its sleeve. Club chiefs could automatically extend the contract until 2026 via a clause.

A few days ago, Maguire also confirmed talks with United about a long-term extension.

