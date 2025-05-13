Fabregas "was never close to leaving Como" and will not join Bayer Leverkusen this summer

Como manager Cesc Fabregas is not due to take charge at Bayer Leverkusen despite many reports linking him to the position.

Fabregas guided Como to promotion last year and they now sit 10th in Serie A in what has been an impressive season for the Spanish head coach. The former Arsenal midfielder with a move to Bayer Leverkusen to replace Xabi Alonso, who will become the successor to Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid at the end of the season but this has now been quashed.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there was never any plan for Fabregas to leave the Italian side and that Alonso’s replacement will have to be found elsewhere.

“Como have confirmed to Bayer Leverkusen on Monday their clear plans to continue with Cesc Fabregas. Despite reports about an exit in the recent weeks, Cesc was never close to leaving Como.

“He always been fully involved as part of the long term project.”

Leverkusen, who will play in next season’s Champions League, have failed to convince Fabregas of their project which is likely to lose Florian Wirtz and Jeromie Frimpong this summer in what will may a squad exodus. Como are currently on a six-match unbeaten run in the Italian top flight, keeping four clean sheets in the process and look excellent under Fabregas who is still learning the ropes of management early on in his career.