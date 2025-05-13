The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Prem clubs in Bisseck battle; Barcelona cold on Man Utd target Tah; Kim back in Serie A?

Kim Min-jae could leave Bayern Munich this summer with many clubs interested; Real Betis want Antony to stay; Premier League clubs are showing interest in Yann Bisseck. Here are some of the main stories over the last few days of the transfer market from TribalFootball's transfer expert Rudy Galetti.

Kim Min-jae could leave Bayern this summer: Juventus and Inter among those interested

Kim Min-jae could be on the move this summer. The South Korean centre-back is not considered untouchable by Bayern Munich, and the German club is open to selling him if a good offer arrives. The asking price is set at around €60m, negotiable.

Many clubs across Europe and beyond are closely following the situation. Interest is growing, especially from Premier League and Saudi Arabian teams. However, Serie A could also become a real option for Kim, with two top Italian sides - Juventus and Inter - having already asked for information.

Kim Min-jae, who joined Bayern in the summer of 2023 after a strong season with Napoli, is still admired in Italy. Juventus and Inter, as told, are looking for a strong, experienced centre-back, and Kim fits the profile.

Both clubs are monitoring the situation and could move forward if Bayern lower their demands or if they’re open to a loan deal. At the moment, there are no advanced talks or negotiations. But with the summer transfer window approaching, discussions could move fast: Bayern expect proposals to arrive soon, and they are prepared to evaluate them carefully. The coming weeks will be key for Kim’s future.

Real Betis want Antony to stay and are working on new loan deal with Man Utd

Real Betis are working hard to keep Antony for another season. The Brazilian winger, currently on loan from Man Utd, has found a new life in Spain and wants to stay there. After struggling in the Premier League, Antony has revived his career at Betis and is strongly pushing for the two clubs to reach a new agreement soon.

Betis are trying to negotiate another loan deal with Man Utd. The English club would be open to a permanent sale, and the asking price has dropped to around €30/35m. However, Betis are limited by financial constraints, and it would be complicated to spend that amount. That's why a new “onerous” loan - with some costs covered - is the most realistic solution.

Despite interest from other, more prestigious clubs in the past, Antony has made it clear: he only wants Betis.

He feels comfortable, trusted, and important at the club. For him, continuing in Seville is the best choice for his future. Discussions are ongoing, and both teams are working to find an agreement. Betis hope to close the deal quickly to give Manuel Pellegrini continuity for next season. Antony's will is clear, now it's up to the clubs.

Newcastle and Nottingham moving for Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze is one of the most wanted players in the Premier League this summer. The Crystal Palace attacking-midfielder - author of the brace in the recent match against Tottenham - has attracted the attention from many clubs, but Newcastle and Nottingham Forest are moving with particular interest.

Both clubs see Eze as a suitable addition to improve their attacking options: his skills make him a perfect profile for both teams that are looking to add more quality in the final third.

Newcastle are looking to add more creativity to their offensive phase midfield, while Nottingham want to strengthen the squad with quality elements: in both cases, qualification for the next Champions League will play a decisive role in their pursuit.

Anyway, Eze has a release clause of around €80m in his contract, but Crystal Palace are open to negotiating: in fact, the club is willing to consider offers around €70m to let him go for a new challenge. The summer transfer window will be key for Eze's future, whose contract with Palace expires in 2027. In general, his current club would prefer to keep him, but with strong interest and good offers on the table, a move would become an option, and Eze could be one of the biggest moves of the Premier League this summer.

Premier League clubs showing interest in Bisseck, with Inter open to negotiating

Several Premier League clubs are keeping an eye on Yann Bisseck ahead of the summer transfer window. Bisseck is maturing a lot at Inter, and this has also allowed him to reach the German national team, becoming one of the most monitored defenders in Europe. The Inter player has attracted growing interest from England, with multiple teams asking for info in recent weeks.

Tottenham are the latest club to gather fresh details, but they are not alone. West Ham, Everton, and Bournemouth are among the clubs that are monitoring the performance of the German player.

The Cherries, in particular, are exploring options in defence given the exit of Dean Huijsen, practically certain in the summer market. Inter are open to discussing the possible departure of Bisseck, but only under the right conditions and only after the Club World Cup.

The Italian club values Yann at around €35-40m: to date, there are no official offers yet on the table, only requests for information and monitoring, but certainly after the CWC he will be one of the players to keep an eye on because there will certainly be concrete moves by the interested clubs.

Bayern are pushing for Jonathan Tah, while Barcelona have cooled interest

Bayern Munich are moving quickly to secure Jonathan Tah ahead of other top clubs. The German champions are preparing a contract offer for the defender who will leave Bayer Leverkusen as a free agent: three years with an option for a fourth.

Talks are ongoing, but Bayern want to accelerate the process and anticipate the competition. For Tah, who turns 29 this year, the next contract could be the last major one of his career, and he wants to make the most of it, both financially and in terms of sporting ambition and wants to decide between the various options without rushing. Anyway, while Bayern are stepping up their efforts, Barcelona have slowed down their pursuit.

The Spanish club no longer see Tah as a priority and may focus on other defensive targets. Real Madrid remain in the race, though less aggressively, and Man Utd have made early contact as they look to reinforce their backline this summer.

Despite interest from abroad, Tah is not against staying in Germany: the idea of joining Bayern and competing at the top level in the Champions League is very appealing to him. No final decision has been made, but Bayern’s interest is now strong and serious.