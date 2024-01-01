Tribal Football
Ex-Roma coach Garcia: More than results for De Rossi axe

Former AS Roma coach Rudi Garcia was sorry seeing Daniele De Rossi's sacking this month.

The Frenchman is back in the capital this weekend for an awards function.

He told Tag24: "Yes, of course I follow football and I follow Roma in particular. Yes, I was disappointed to see that Daniele is no longer there, he is no longer the coach of Roma because he really did something important last year.

"He brought Roma back to the level where it should always be. Then obviously the start wasn't as we expected, but it was only the start and so I don't know. But it can't just be the results that led to this decision, especially when you are lucky enough to have a man of Daniele's quality, he has everything it takes to be a great coach.

"He did the test last year, but football is like that: things sometimes go too fast, decisions are made too quickly." 

Mentions
Serie ADe Rossi DanieleAS Roma
