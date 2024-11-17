Atalanta coach Gasperini proud launching own local football school

Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini has launched his own football school.

The new Giuseppe Gasperini and Antonietta Vit training camp in Gugliasco is funded by Gasperini and dedicated to his parents.

“It is an extraordinary day and this is worth more than a trophy for me,” Gasperini told Sky Italia.

“I am so happy, it is a place where these kids can get together and always come here to play. My parents used to spend a lot of time in the gardens to sit on the benches, they wanted to hear all about my results in the sport. That energy will still be felt for these kids and help them to grow.

“Football has changed so much now, it is hyper-organised and parents want to be involved in all the training sessions, but I wanted this camp to be free, where they can come here and simply enjoy themselves.”