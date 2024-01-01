Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal face double Bosman midfield dilemma
Man Utd send new signing Kone to gym
Underdone, underprepared & Ugarte: How Ten Hag tinkering led to Man Utd collapse
Ex-Everton attacker admits he'd join Slot's Liverpool

Ex-Inter Milan striker Balotelli in advanced talks over Spanish move

Ex-Inter Milan striker Balotelli in advanced talks over Spanish move
Ex-Inter Milan striker Balotelli in advanced talks over Spanish moveAction Plus
Mario Balotelli is in advanced talks about a move to Spain.

Cadena Cope says the free agent is in negotiations with Intercity Alicante.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Intercity are competing in the Primera RFEF and have moved for Balotelli as they target promotion to the Segunda Division.

The 34 year-old is off contract after leaving  Adana Demirspor over the summer.

A move to Intercity would mark a first Spanish football experience for former Inter Milan, Manchester City and Liverpool striker Balotelli.

Mentions
Serie ABalotelli MarioInterAdanademirsporLiverpoolManchester CityCF IntercityPremier LeagueLaLigaLaLiga2Football Transfers
Related Articles
Ricci firming as major Jan target for Man City
Man City learn Inter Milan asking price for Barella
Man City consider move for Liverpool target Zubimendi