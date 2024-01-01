Ex-Inter Milan striker Balotelli in advanced talks over Spanish move

Mario Balotelli is in advanced talks about a move to Spain.

Cadena Cope says the free agent is in negotiations with Intercity Alicante.

Advertisement Advertisement

Intercity are competing in the Primera RFEF and have moved for Balotelli as they target promotion to the Segunda Division.

The 34 year-old is off contract after leaving Adana Demirspor over the summer.

A move to Intercity would mark a first Spanish football experience for former Inter Milan, Manchester City and Liverpool striker Balotelli.